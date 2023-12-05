Wed 9:25 | Christmas crafts from Oregon urge the saving of old-growth trees

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Christmas crafts from Oregon urge the saving of old-growth trees

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 5, 2023

There seems to be general agreement that the sending of Christmas cards is diminishing over time, if not on the way to outright extinction. So it does get noticed when such cards arrive.

That is what the Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center, KS Wild, is counting on, as it mounts a holiday card campaign in support of preserving mature and old-growth forests.

KS Wild is having an event to create cards and tree ornaments with the preservation message, to be sent to people in Washington, DC who have input to federal forest decisions.

Alexi Lovechio, KS Wild's Clmate Program Manager, delivers more details in a chat with the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
