The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Election denial climate turning off election workers in Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 4, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

There is a possibility that all the complaining about poorly-run elections could actually become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Election deniers, from the former president on down, have heaped scorn upon election workers across the country. And the Elections & Voting Information Center(EVIC) at Reed College in Portland finds Oregon election workers concerned about the disapproval and the expressions of it.

So much so, Oregon local election officials report difficulty keeping and hiring staff, and so are entering a major election cycle with less money and fewer workers than they need for the job. Paul Manson is Research Director at EVIC; he talks to us about the findings from across Oregon.

