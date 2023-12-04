© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | PG&E files papers to get rid of two dams on the Eel River

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

Different utility, different river, similar process: Pacific Gas & Electric is preparing to give up the two Eel River dams of its Potter Valley Project, leading to their potential demolition. PG&E recently filed papers to that effect with FERC, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The process is similar to the one that has already removed one dam from the Klamath River, with three more slated for demolition during 2024. Friends of the Eel River and the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations (PCFFA) have joined other groups in pushing for the removal of the dams from the Eel.

Alicia Hamann from the Friends group and Vivian Helliwell from PCFFA talk to the JX about the steps ahead, which could take five years or more.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
