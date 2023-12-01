© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | A reporter reflects on California seeking offshore wind power generation

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 1, 2023
Afternoon fog slowly covers Morro Rock, a major landmark in Morro Bay. The federal government has leased 376 square miles of oceans waters off Morro Bay for floating wind farms.
Larry Valenzuela
/
CalMatters/CatchLight Local
Afternoon fog slowly covers Morro Rock, a major landmark in Morro Bay. The federal government has leased 376 square miles of oceans waters off Morro Bay for floating wind farms.

Stand on one of the region's beaches on a typical day, and you realize how strong and steady the winds are on the ocean. They could potentially provide electric power through wind turbines, if a number of procedural and technological hurdles are cleared. Both states are looking into the possibilities, but California is further along.

Julie Cart covers the developing offshore wind industry for Cal Matters, the nonpartisan/nonprofit newsroom covering big California stories. Julie gives us the reporter's view of the developments so far.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
