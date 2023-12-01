Mon 9 AM | A reporter reflects on California seeking offshore wind power generation

Stand on one of the region's beaches on a typical day, and you realize how strong and steady the winds are on the ocean. They could potentially provide electric power through wind turbines, if a number of procedural and technological hurdles are cleared. Both states are looking into the possibilities, but California is further along.

Julie Cart covers the developing offshore wind industry for Cal Matters, the nonpartisan/nonprofit newsroom covering big California stories. Julie gives us the reporter's view of the developments so far.