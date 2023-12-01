Mon 9:25 | Where reality diverges from 'CSI' and fictional high-tech crimefighting

The capabilities that science gives to criminal justice are truly astounding. Things like recently-developed DNA technology have allowed police to solve cases that went cold long ago.

But technology in law enforcement has a downside, too: not every new technology has turned out to be reliable, and people have been sent to prison for crimes they did not commit, based on faulty evidence.

M. Chris Fabricant at the Innocence Project is both a lawyer and an expert on the use of tech in crimefighting; he lists some of the major goofs, and what it took to solve the cases fairly, in his book Junk Science and the American Criminal Justice System.

He spoke with JX Assistant Producer Charlie Zimmermann.

