© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | New housing among the stories covered by JPR in a busy week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM PST

The opening of new affordable housing in Talent did not mark the end of post-Almeda fire rebuilding, but it marked a significant step. And JPR was there, covering the story.

JPR reporters put in legwork on a bunch of happenings around the region this week, and they get to talk about the coverage and the work in a new edition of our podcast The Debrief. JPR News Director Erik Neumann and reporter Jane Vaughan sit down at the microphones for the session.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team