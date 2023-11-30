Fri 9 AM | New housing among the stories covered by JPR in a busy week

The opening of new affordable housing in Talent did not mark the end of post-Almeda fire rebuilding, but it marked a significant step. And JPR was there, covering the story.

JPR reporters put in legwork on a bunch of happenings around the region this week, and they get to talk about the coverage and the work in a new edition of our podcast The Debrief. JPR News Director Erik Neumann and reporter Jane Vaughan sit down at the microphones for the session.