Thu 9 AM | 35th World AIDS Day re-focuses attention on the work left to do

If it seems like humanity is taking a long time to put COVID-19 behind us, yet consider this: it's been more than 42 years since the first AIDS cases were diagnosed.

AIDS Day, on Friday, December 1st, is a day to focus attention on the continuing need for medical treatment--and stigma shedding--with the disease. Being HIV-positive is not the death sentence it once was, but it took a lot of pain and death to get to this point.

Our guest to discuss the day and the issues is Yemisi Odusanya, who works in the federal Health Resources and Service Administration's HIV/AIDS Bureau, or HAB.