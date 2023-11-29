© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | 35th World AIDS Day re-focuses attention on the work left to do

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

If it seems like humanity is taking a long time to put COVID-19 behind us, yet consider this: it's been more than 42 years since the first AIDS cases were diagnosed.

AIDS Day, on Friday, December 1st, is a day to focus attention on the continuing need for medical treatment--and stigma shedding--with the disease. Being HIV-positive is not the death sentence it once was, but it took a lot of pain and death to get to this point.

Our guest to discuss the day and the issues is Yemisi Odusanya, who works in the federal Health Resources and Service Administration's HIV/AIDS Bureau, or HAB.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team