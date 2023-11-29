© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | OSU economists put a number on private timber losses to drought and fire, and it's big

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

It should surprise exactly no one to find that wildfire and drought have damaged private timberlands in the three West Coast states. But now two economists at Oregon State University have put a number on the losses: $11.2 Billion over the last two decades.

In a recent paper, Yuhan Wang and David Lewis argue that more than half of that damage is attributable to climate change. And not just because of direct damage, either: some of the losses are chalked up to lowered land and timber values caused by concern about nearby fires.

The authors visit to explain what they put into their work, and how the information could be useful to private timber owners and managers.

The Jefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team