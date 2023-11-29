Thu 9:25 | The short- and long-term mental health effects of climate change, and how to address them

Climate change has already altered rain-and-drought patterns and caused more deaths from extreme heat. But it works on our brains, too, even when it is not affecting us physically.

Here's where Bob Doppelt comes in; he focuses on climate change, but his expertise is psychology. So Doppelt works to make sure people and systems are in place to handle the mental health impacts of climate change, both from immediate and acute effects like storms, and also from the long-term grind of watching the planet change in unpredictable ways.

He is the founder and coordinator of the Eugene-based International Transformational Resilience Coalition, which brings together people and organizations with mental health expertise, to treat and provide prevention programs for the mental health impacts from climate. This is at least a third visit to the JX for Bob Doppelt, who catches us up on the work of ITRC.

