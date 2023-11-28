© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Protecting the places where land and freshwater meet the Pacific

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

You could stand at the beach and look west, and it could be 1823. Or 823, for that matter... until you noticed the plastic bottles on the sand, and the motorboats out in the water. Oceans are eternal, but the challenges from humans are more recent.

The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition is focused on protecting Oregon's beaches and tidelands, and public access to them. The coalition includes the North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection, working to protect water quality further north. We get details of their efforts in a visit with Annie Merrill from the coalition and Nancy Webster from NCCWP.

