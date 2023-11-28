Wed 9:40 | NorCal adoptive parents get help from Leaf

The adoption of a child marks the end of a journey for both the child and the adoptive family, but also the beginning of a journey together. It can be bumpy, especially with older children. Parents full of love and energy often lack the kind of therapeutic training that can help them help their new children.

In California, the Adoption Assistance Program provides supports to families who adopt children from foster care, and AAP families can also get guidance fromLeaf--as in the roots, the branch, and the leaf. Leaf services are available in parts of California, including the North Coast and Shasta, Trinity, and Tehama Counties.

Chief Intake Director Tammy Martin explains how Leaf helps the parents of adopted children, and ultimately, the children.