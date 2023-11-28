© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | NorCal adoptive parents get help from Leaf

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

The adoption of a child marks the end of a journey for both the child and the adoptive family, but also the beginning of a journey together. It can be bumpy, especially with older children. Parents full of love and energy often lack the kind of therapeutic training that can help them help their new children.

In California, the Adoption Assistance Program provides supports to families who adopt children from foster care, and AAP families can also get guidance fromLeaf--as in the roots, the branch, and the leaf. Leaf services are available in parts of California, including the North Coast and Shasta, Trinity, and Tehama Counties.

Chief Intake Director Tammy Martin explains how Leaf helps the parents of adopted children, and ultimately, the children.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
