© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Portland State professor contributes to sobering National Climate Assessment

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

The warnings about global warming continue to get more dire with the passage of time. By several counts, the Earth is on track to go well past the maximum overall temperature hikes that many countries agreed to avoid. Simply put, we're getting hotter even faster than we expected.

The current global trends get a US-centric review in the recently-released Fifth National Climate Assessment, showing effects and opportunities from climate change. Geography professor Vivek Shandas at Portland State University is one of the contributors to the report; he joins us with and overview and details of his contributions.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team