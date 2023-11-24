Mon 9 AM | How the handling of homeless people made Eugene a lawsuit target

The struggle to find answers for homelessness that satisfy the whole community ended up in court long ago. Now the City of Grants Pass waits to hear if the U.S. Supreme Court will take up the case that went against the city. And other cities are targets of lawsuits as well: the City of Eugene is the defendant in a lawsuit claiming city park rules are unconstitutional.

Nicholas Hollows and Samuel Yergler brought the suit, with the help of the Civil Liberties Defense Center. We get the details on the suit and the intentions behind it, in an interview with Nicholas Hollows and CLDC Staff Attorney Sarah Alvarez.