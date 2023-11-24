© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | How the handling of homeless people made Eugene a lawsuit target

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

The struggle to find answers for homelessness that satisfy the whole community ended up in court long ago. Now the City of Grants Pass waits to hear if the U.S. Supreme Court will take up the case that went against the city. And other cities are targets of lawsuits as well: the City of Eugene is the defendant in a lawsuit claiming city park rules are unconstitutional.

Nicholas Hollows and Samuel Yergler brought the suit, with the help of the Civil Liberties Defense Center. We get the details on the suit and the intentions behind it, in an interview with Nicholas Hollows and CLDC Staff Attorney Sarah Alvarez.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
