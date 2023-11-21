Wed 9 AM | Oregon State researchers help look for possible animal origins of COVID

Science is still trying to figure out where COVID-19 came from. Bats, maybe? The viruses of bats have certainly found their ways to humans in the past, generally with some other animal species serving as a bridge to humans. So it would help to know which animals harbor the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and Oregon State University plays a role in that research.

A grant from the federal Department of Agriculture will pay for OSU veterinary researchers to test wild animal specimens for the virus. Brian Dolan is an Associate Professor of Immunology in OSU’s veterinary college and the lead researcher. He sits for an interview about the project and its goals.