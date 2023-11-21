Wed 9 AM | Oregon State researchers help look for possible animal origins of COVID

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon State researchers help look for possible animal origins of COVID

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM PST

Science is still trying to figure out where COVID-19 came from. Bats, maybe? The viruses of bats have certainly found their ways to humans in the past, generally with some other animal species serving as a bridge to humans. So it would help to know which animals harbor the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and Oregon State University plays a role in that research.

A grant from the federal Department of Agriculture will pay for OSU veterinary researchers to test wild animal specimens for the virus. Brian Dolan is an Associate Professor of Immunology in OSU’s veterinary college and the lead researcher. He sits for an interview about the project and its goals.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
