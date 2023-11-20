© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | How do the Klamaths grow? Mapping project tracks the many plants

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM PST

The Klamath Mountains provide homes for many plants, many not found anywhere else in the world. It's one of the most plant-diverse places on the continent. So it's a tall job to actually map the plants and where they grow, but such a project is underway.

Cal Poly-Humboldt students are assisting in the mapping, co-led by Forestry Professor Lucy Kerhoulas, with a boost from the California Native Plant Society. The mapping is important for several reasons, one of which is figuring out how growth ranges change with climate. Professor Kerhoulas stops by with info about the project, alongside Julie Evens from CNPS.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
