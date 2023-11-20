Tue 9 AM | How do the Klamaths grow? Mapping project tracks the many plants

The Klamath Mountains provide homes for many plants, many not found anywhere else in the world. It's one of the most plant-diverse places on the continent. So it's a tall job to actually map the plants and where they grow, but such a project is underway.

Cal Poly-Humboldt students are assisting in the mapping, co-led by Forestry Professor Lucy Kerhoulas, with a boost from the California Native Plant Society. The mapping is important for several reasons, one of which is figuring out how growth ranges change with climate. Professor Kerhoulas stops by with info about the project, alongside Julie Evens from CNPS.

