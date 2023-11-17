© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Where your water comes from and why, with the author of 'Unbottled'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

If you do not drink water straight from the tap, what's the reason? Copious research shows that what you can get from a commercial bottle of water is generally no safer than what comes out of the tap. But Americans drink around 44 million gallons of bottled water every day. And since most of it comes in units less than a gallon, that's way MORE than 44 million plastic bottles.

Daniel Jaffee, a sociologist at Portland State University, set out to find why people have embraced the little bottles. He shares the findings in his bookUnbottled: The Fight against Plastic Water and for Water Justice. Our chat might make you think differently about your beverage choices.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team