Mon 9:25 | Where your water comes from and why, with the author of 'Unbottled'

If you do not drink water straight from the tap, what's the reason? Copious research shows that what you can get from a commercial bottle of water is generally no safer than what comes out of the tap. But Americans drink around 44 million gallons of bottled water every day. And since most of it comes in units less than a gallon, that's way MORE than 44 million plastic bottles.

Daniel Jaffee, a sociologist at Portland State University, set out to find why people have embraced the little bottles. He shares the findings in his bookUnbottled: The Fight against Plastic Water and for Water Justice. Our chat might make you think differently about your beverage choices.

