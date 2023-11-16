Fri 9 AM | The week's JPR news highlights include VA Roseburg's new boss

Holiday festivities are starting, but people continue to make news, and JPR continues to cover it.

Our regional news reporting this week includes a chat with the recently-installed head of the federal VA Health Care facility in Roseburg, a scan for forever chemicals in Redding's water (negative), and a check-in on Humboldt County's efforts to regulate vacation rentals.

These and more are up for discussion in our regular reporting meeting, The Debrief. JPR News Director Erik Neumann presides, with reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan.