© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Beyond the vintage pictures: 'imaging' the Modoc War

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM PST

The fascination with the Modoc Warin the Klamath Basin continues, more than a century and a half after it ended (1871-72). It was a big news story in its time, and resulted in death for some Modocs, exile to Oklahoma for others.

The latest edition of our Underground History podcast, hosted by Chelsea Rose at the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, takes up recent efforts to further understand the war in the Lava Beds. Klamath Falls archeologist Dan Brookman and Ken Sandusky of the Modoc Tribe talk about efforts to ""image"" archaeological sites, so that Modoc Nation members in Oklahoma can ""experience"" their ancestral homelands. Chelsea gets further details in a visit with our guests.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team