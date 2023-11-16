Fri 9:25 | Beyond the vintage pictures: 'imaging' the Modoc War

The fascination with the Modoc Warin the Klamath Basin continues, more than a century and a half after it ended (1871-72). It was a big news story in its time, and resulted in death for some Modocs, exile to Oklahoma for others.

The latest edition of our Underground History podcast, hosted by Chelsea Rose at the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, takes up recent efforts to further understand the war in the Lava Beds. Klamath Falls archeologist Dan Brookman and Ken Sandusky of the Modoc Tribe talk about efforts to ""image"" archaeological sites, so that Modoc Nation members in Oklahoma can ""experience"" their ancestral homelands. Chelsea gets further details in a visit with our guests.