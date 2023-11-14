© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Karuk fire expert outlines the importance of keeping fire on the land

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

The narrative often told--until lately--about the American West implies that it was a great wilderness, full of nature's bounty but empty of people. Yet people not only lived here for thousands of years, they also managed the land actively, through controlled burns and other means.

Those means, especially the use of fire as a tool, have returned to prominence as a way to prevent forests from burning by accident in large-scale fires that destroy people and property. Kathy McCovey knows the issue well; she is anthropologist and archaeologist retired from the Forest Service, a victim of the Slater Fire--she lost her home, and a Karuk Tribal member.

She visits to talk about the revitalization of burning practices in use for much of human time in our part of the world.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
