The Osage Nation is on the big screen these days, in the semi-historical movie "Killers of the Flower Moon." That is a story told ABOUT the Osage; Karen Kitchen is a repository of stories told BY the Osage. And she'll offer some of the stories in two Native Story Hours coming to the Coos Bay Public Library (November 21 and 22).

Songs and stories are free to all comers, and Karen Kitchen visits the JX with a preview.