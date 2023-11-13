© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Walking away from today's processed foods, to the stuff that grows all around us

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

It may sound exciting to eat off the land in wilderness, but most of us would probably not survive long without a grocery store nearby. Yet food grows all around us, if you just know where to look for it.

Sara Calvosa Olson possesses such knowledge, and shares it with us in a new book. Sara calls the work a "reverse cookbook," titled Chími Nu’am: Native California Foodways for the Contemporary Kitchen.

The book is laid out as a gentle introduction to bridge the gap between modern foods and the old ways. The author is part Karuk and grew up along the Trinity River; our Native American Heritage Month coverage continues with this interview.

The title? Chími Nu’am means “Let’s eat!” in the Karuk language.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextNative American News
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
