Tue 9 AM | Walking away from today's processed foods, to the stuff that grows all around us
It may sound exciting to eat off the land in wilderness, but most of us would probably not survive long without a grocery store nearby. Yet food grows all around us, if you just know where to look for it.
Sara Calvosa Olson possesses such knowledge, and shares it with us in a new book. Sara calls the work a "reverse cookbook," titled Chími Nu’am: Native California Foodways for the Contemporary Kitchen.
The book is laid out as a gentle introduction to bridge the gap between modern foods and the old ways. The author is part Karuk and grew up along the Trinity River; our Native American Heritage Month coverage continues with this interview.
The title? Chími Nu’am means “Let’s eat!” in the Karuk language.