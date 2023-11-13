© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Fin, feather, and more: busy times for the Yurok Tribe Wildlife Department

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

The federal Fish & Wildlife Service and its predecessors date back more than 150 years, one of the first official government moves to protect animals. The Yurok Tribe started its Wildlife Department just 15 years ago, but the relationship between the tribe and the animals of the Klamath River region date back thousands of years. And the department is especially busy at the moment, tending to issues both in the water and in the air.

The water part is the pending freeing of the river, as the removal of four dams (one is already gone) moves into high gear. A dam-free Klamath figures to be a lot friendlier to fish. Meanwhile, the Yurok program of releasing California Condors continues to put the big birds back into the wild.

Barry McCovey, Jr. is the Yurok Fisheries Department Director, and our guest for an update on both programs.

Native American News
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
