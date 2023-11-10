Mon 9:25 | Warm Springs elder tells the story of growing up in a place that vanished

We continue our recognition of Native American Heritage Month in a visit with a distinctive Oregon voice. Linda Meanus is one of the people who remembers when the Columbia River had Celilo Falls.

The falls were flooded by the building of The Dalles Dam on the Columbia, destroying a subsistence fishing spot that local people had depended upon for thousands of years.

Linda Meanus told the story to many school children through The Confluence Project, and further collected her memories in a book, My Name is LaMoosh. She shares some of the highlights in a conversation on the JX.

