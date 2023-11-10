© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Warm Springs elder tells the story of growing up in a place that vanished

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
Celilo Falls courtesy Willamette Falls Trust

We continue our recognition of Native American Heritage Month in a visit with a distinctive Oregon voice. Linda Meanus is one of the people who remembers when the Columbia River had Celilo Falls.

The falls were flooded by the building of The Dalles Dam on the Columbia, destroying a subsistence fishing spot that local people had depended upon for thousands of years.

Linda Meanus told the story to many school children through The Confluence Project, and further collected her memories in a book, My Name is LaMoosh. She shares some of the highlights in a conversation on the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextNative American News
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team