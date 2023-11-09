© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | What makes a person open a cooking school late in life, and what makes a muffin cosmic

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

It's not the years in your life, it's the life in your years. Somebody said that, and our guests on My Better Half continually prove it.

Deborah Costella is the latest example, a former dancer who decided to attend cooking school in her 40s, and proceeded to cook and educate people about cooking. But it was in her mid-60s that Deborah opened Cosmic Muffin School of Cookery in downtown Ashland. MBH host Vanessa Finney returns to get the details from Deborah about her wrinkles on cooking--including cooking with cannabis.

