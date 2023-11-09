Fri 9:40 | What makes a person open a cooking school late in life, and what makes a muffin cosmic

It's not the years in your life, it's the life in your years. Somebody said that, and our guests on My Better Half continually prove it.

Deborah Costella is the latest example, a former dancer who decided to attend cooking school in her 40s, and proceeded to cook and educate people about cooking. But it was in her mid-60s that Deborah opened Cosmic Muffin School of Cookery in downtown Ashland. MBH host Vanessa Finney returns to get the details from Deborah about her wrinkles on cooking--including cooking with cannabis.