Wed 9:40 | Southern Oregon University theater project puts 'The Wolves' onstage

With a name like "The Wolves," you might expect the upcoming play at Southern Oregon University to be about charismatic megafauna, and the issues of reintroduction. Well, no... the only fauna in the play, mega or not, are soccer players.

The play, running November 11-19 at the Oregon Center for the Arts at SOU, portrays a high school girls' soccer team going through pre-game warmups. All the subjects teen girls might discuss are on the table, between the counting and grunting.

Domenique Lozano is the Director of "The Wolves," and Emma Richardson is a cast member (playing "#25") in the show.

