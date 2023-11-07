© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Southern Oregon University theater project puts 'The Wolves' onstage

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM PST
Southern Oregon University

With a name like "The Wolves," you might expect the upcoming play at Southern Oregon University to be about charismatic megafauna, and the issues of reintroduction. Well, no... the only fauna in the play, mega or not, are soccer players.

The play, running November 11-19 at the Oregon Center for the Arts at SOU, portrays a high school girls' soccer team going through pre-game warmups. All the subjects teen girls might discuss are on the table, between the counting and grunting.

Domenique Lozano is the Director of "The Wolves," and Emma Richardson is a cast member (playing "#25") in the show.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team