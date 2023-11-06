© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | How Oregon ended up without a single living sea otter

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

It's hard to take your eyes off of a picture of a sea otter. Even the hardest heart can be moved by the sight of the furry creature that inhabits kelp forests in salt water. Except in Oregon, that is; sea otters were trapped and hunted to extinction for their luxurious fur, and an attempt to reestablish a population on the Oregon coast failed in the early 1970s.

The current issue of the Oregon Historical Quarterly gives some extra space to Oregon sea otters, explaining their importance to the longtime residents of the area, and the impunity European visitors showed in wiping out the otter population in the centuries that followed.

We talk about otters past, and--possibly--future with three of the contributors to the Quarterly. Peter (Black Bear) Hatch is History & Archaeology Specialist for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Doug Duer is researcher at Portland State University, and Cameron LaFollette is Executive Director of the Oregon Coast Alliance.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
