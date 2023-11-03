Mon 9:25 | The boogeyman of CRT examined in 'Illmatic Consequences'

For a while there, you couldn't turn on any conservative-leaning media without hearing some mention of critical race theory, or just plain "CRT." Fox News alone mentioned it nearly 2,000 times in the first half of 2021 alone. The true CRT is a college-level concept, not taught in K-12 public schools. Just the same, more than half the states in the country made some kind of official anti-CRT move through the end of 2022. The American Black community pushes back in the book "Illmatic Consequences: The Clapback to Opponents of ‘Critical Race Theory,’" edited by Walter Greason and Danian Darrell Jerry. The title is a reference to a seminal 1994 album by the rapper Nas. The editors join us to get a handle on the CRT-critical epidemic and their response. https://www.uwpbooks.com/illmatic-consequences/

