© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | The boogeyman of CRT examined in 'Illmatic Consequences'

Published November 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

For a while there, you couldn't turn on any conservative-leaning media without hearing some mention of critical race theory, or just plain "CRT." Fox News alone mentioned it nearly 2,000 times in the first half of 2021 alone. The true CRT is a college-level concept, not taught in K-12 public schools. Just the same, more than half the states in the country made some kind of official anti-CRT move through the end of 2022. The American Black community pushes back in the book "Illmatic Consequences: The Clapback to Opponents of ‘Critical Race Theory,’" edited by Walter Greason and Danian Darrell Jerry. The title is a reference to a seminal 1994 album by the rapper Nas. The editors join us to get a handle on the CRT-critical epidemic and their response. https://www.uwpbooks.com/illmatic-consequences/

The Jefferson Exchange
Stay Connected