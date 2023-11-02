© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | How a wish for a local wine label boosted two businesses

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Thomas Edison, among many others, proved that people can have more than one great idea. Sometimes they come in clusters, as we explore in a new edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur podcast with Cynthia Scherr of Scherr Management Counsulting.

Cynthia's latest chat involves two businesses: a liquor store that wanted a local wine brand, and the facility that could make that happen. The Beverage Barn in Bandon reached out toNaumes Crush and Fermentation in Medford, and voila: a new wine label, On The Waterfront, was born. Cynthia visits with Lori Osborn at the Beverage Barn and Chris Graves at Naumes.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
