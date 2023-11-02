Fri 9 AM | How a wish for a local wine label boosted two businesses

Thomas Edison, among many others, proved that people can have more than one great idea. Sometimes they come in clusters, as we explore in a new edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur podcast with Cynthia Scherr of Scherr Management Counsulting.

Cynthia's latest chat involves two businesses: a liquor store that wanted a local wine brand, and the facility that could make that happen. The Beverage Barn in Bandon reached out toNaumes Crush and Fermentation in Medford, and voila: a new wine label, On The Waterfront, was born. Cynthia visits with Lori Osborn at the Beverage Barn and Chris Graves at Naumes.