International Affairs
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Uniting for Ukraine Rogue Valley keeps up the work of supporting war refugees

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The war between Israel and Hamas may have pushed the war in Ukraine off the front pages, but there are still millions of people affected by Russia's attack on Ukraine. Some of them now live in the Rogue Valley, brought to the region by Uniting for Ukraine Rogue Valley.

The organization is working to keep the support coming for people forced to flee the fighting, and the efforts include a benefit variety show coming up on November 19th called "Medford Responds."

Scott Bandoroff pulled UFURV and its services together; he joins us with an update on the work and the events to keep it coming, joined by Elena Stikhun.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
