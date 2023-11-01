Thu 9 AM | Uniting for Ukraine Rogue Valley keeps up the work of supporting war refugees

The war between Israel and Hamas may have pushed the war in Ukraine off the front pages, but there are still millions of people affected by Russia's attack on Ukraine. Some of them now live in the Rogue Valley, brought to the region by Uniting for Ukraine Rogue Valley.

The organization is working to keep the support coming for people forced to flee the fighting, and the efforts include a benefit variety show coming up on November 19th called "Medford Responds."

Scott Bandoroff pulled UFURV and its services together; he joins us with an update on the work and the events to keep it coming, joined by Elena Stikhun.