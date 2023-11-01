© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Where the other 96% of the redwoods went, told in 'The Ghost Forest'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 1, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Greg King was still standing, but a lot of redwood trees were falling at the hands of loggers. After years of covering forestry debates as a reporter, King quit and became an activist on behalf of the redwoods.

He tells the story of the relentless cutting of the world's tallest trees--for decades--in his book The Ghost Forest: Racists, Radicals, and Real Estate in the California Redwoods. The stories of 19th century robber barons and 1980s leveraged buyouts may sound familiar, but the book also contains the revelation of the early days of the Save the Redwood League: that it was not about saving the trees at all. The author joins us to flesh out the details of a story as big as the trees it covers.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
