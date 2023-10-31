© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | As a big birthday approaches, plant protectors celebrate the Endangered Species Act

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Gray whales and bald eagles both spent time on the Endangered Species List. And it worked: both are now abundant enough to no longer require federal protection. The 50th birthday of the Endangered Species Act of 1973 is coming up in late December.

The charismatic animals may be the headliners, but the act protects lots of lesser-known animals... and plants, too. The Native Plant Society of Oregon has long worked to keep the flora that grows here in place and growing. The Siskiyou Chapter, the first chapter of NPSO outside Portland, takes a major role. Former and current chapter presidents Dave Garcia and Rachel Werling visit to talk about the role of the ESA in protecting plants.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
