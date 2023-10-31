Wed 9 AM | As a big birthday approaches, plant protectors celebrate the Endangered Species Act

Gray whales and bald eagles both spent time on the Endangered Species List. And it worked: both are now abundant enough to no longer require federal protection. The 50th birthday of the Endangered Species Act of 1973 is coming up in late December.

The charismatic animals may be the headliners, but the act protects lots of lesser-known animals... and plants, too. The Native Plant Society of Oregon has long worked to keep the flora that grows here in place and growing. The Siskiyou Chapter, the first chapter of NPSO outside Portland, takes a major role. Former and current chapter presidents Dave Garcia and Rachel Werling visit to talk about the role of the ESA in protecting plants.