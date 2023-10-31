Wed 9:25 | Oregon Humanities wants people to think about getting older. Together.

Oregon Humanities presents a number of programs around the state designed to get people thinking about who we are as humans and as a society. The Consider This series, this year and next presents in-person conversations addressing fear and belonging.

An event coming up on November 6th in Grants Pass takes on the subject of aging, and explores what we fear about getting older, and how we stay connected as we do. Fred Grewe, a pastor and chaplain, is one of the three presenters, along with Andrea Cano and Jenny Sasser. He gives us a preview of their program on aging.