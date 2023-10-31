© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Oregon Humanities wants people to think about getting older. Together.

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Oregon Humanities presents a number of programs around the state designed to get people thinking about who we are as humans and as a society. The Consider This series, this year and next presents in-person conversations addressing fear and belonging.

An event coming up on November 6th in Grants Pass takes on the subject of aging, and explores what we fear about getting older, and how we stay connected as we do. Fred Grewe, a pastor and chaplain, is one of the three presenters, along with Andrea Cano and Jenny Sasser. He gives us a preview of their program on aging.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team