Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Halloween extended: Coos Bay Library celebrates Dia de los Muertos

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The decorations have been up for weeks, but here is the big day: Halloween! The holiday by itself is gone in a single day, but its cousin, Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, actually lasts for more than a day in some places, generally November 1st and 2nd, and in some communities, all the way out to November 6th.

The Coos Bay Library stuck with tradition and will hold its Dia de los Muertos party on Thursday the 2nd, in a bilingual celebration for people of all ages. Jennifer Knight, the Youth Services Librarian at CBL, talks to us about the events within the event, and the meaning behind it all.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
