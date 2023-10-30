Tue 9 AM | Halloween extended: Coos Bay Library celebrates Dia de los Muertos

The decorations have been up for weeks, but here is the big day: Halloween! The holiday by itself is gone in a single day, but its cousin, Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, actually lasts for more than a day in some places, generally November 1st and 2nd, and in some communities, all the way out to November 6th.

The Coos Bay Library stuck with tradition and will hold its Dia de los Muertos party on Thursday the 2nd, in a bilingual celebration for people of all ages. Jennifer Knight, the Youth Services Librarian at CBL, talks to us about the events within the event, and the meaning behind it all.