The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | No razor blades or poisons: the man who broke the Halloween myths

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The Halloween stories were really scary when the baby boomers were still children, and a majority of American households had kids. Most of them knew the tales of razor blades being found in apples, and needles and poisons being discovered in Halloween candy.

One problem: they were not true. Not even a little bit, says sociologist and criminal justice professorJoel Best from the University of Delaware. He has spent most of four decades researching the tales, and has yet to find a true incident of a child being injured or killed by a stranger through Halloween treats. We spend some time with Dr. Best, learning why some stories take such a hold on the public imagination.

