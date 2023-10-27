© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | Ashland OLLI chapter takes an onstage cruise to raise some dollars

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Ask people what they plan to do in retirement, and travel comes up a lot. And there are plenty of opportunities for furthering education when the working days end.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Southern Oregon University (OLLI) provides the education, and for a little time, the travel as well. The Ashland group put together a fundraiser with musical theater at its center, a homegrown play called OLLI Abroad.

We get a preview of this week's event (November 1-5) with Cheryl Goodman-Morris, who directed the play, and husband Mark Goodman-Morris, who is one player in a fairly large cast.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
