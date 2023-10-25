© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon wants people to like their courts a little more

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The phrase "I have jury duty" is seldom preceded by "yay!" or "isn't it great?" And that alone should tell you something about most people's relationship to the court system: they'd rather not have much interaction with it.

The courts of the state of Oregon are determined to change that. The Oregon Judicial Department is inviting feedback from the public, about things that might make the court system seem more welcoming. OJD plans an online meeting (Monday, October 30th, at 5:30 PM) to gather input from recent users of circuit courts. Todd Sprague, a Communication and Outreach Analyst at the Department, further describes the efforts.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
