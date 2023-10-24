Below the treetops: the work of The Understory Initiative in the Rogue Valley

There are plenty of people and organizations energized about preserving and protecting the region's forests. The Understory Initiative--TUI--sets its sights somewhat lower, in a very literal sense.

TUI likes trees as much as anyone, but pays attention to the plants growing closer to the ground. It's focus is on herbs and grasses, with an eye to promoting the growth of the ones that are here naturally, not imported from elsewhere.

We get a fuller explanation of the mission and projects from TUI Executive Director/Board Chair Kathryn Prive and Program Director Tuula Rebhahn.