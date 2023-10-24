© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Technology
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

The ongoing efforts to bring broadband to every hill and hollow

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 24, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
jarmoluk
/
Pixabay

You have to be on the Internet to read this, so you know what it's like when your online access slows down. Now imagine that it never speeds up again... how useful would the Web be to you? Governments at many levels are determined to push high-speed broadband Internet out across the landscape, to urban and rural areas alike.

The federal government has been scattering millions of dollars in broadband, and the Oregon Legislature passed a law this year to take advantage of the federal largesse.

We get some ideas on how the money will be spent from Nolan Pleše, a lobbyist with the League of Oregon Cities, and from Tim Rosenor, the Mayor of Sherwood, Oregon. That city is so committed to broadband that it owns its own operation, Sherwood Broadband.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team