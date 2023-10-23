© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Ashland changes approach to forest management as tree death speeds up

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
The city of Ashland—full of, and surrounded by, trees—has long had to pay attention to the forested hills at the edge of town, to hedge against the possibility of catastrophic fire. Plans for managing the public forests have been in place at the city level for three decades.

But climate change and its effects are moving faster than was previously thought, and trees are getting sick and dying at higher rates than in the past.

Ashland City Council adopted a Climate Change Addendum to the city's forest plan earlier this year, but more tweaking may be necessary. The city is inviting the public to an open house this week (October 25th) to get the latest. We get a preview from Chris Chambers, Wildfire Division Chief at Ashland Fire & Rescue.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
