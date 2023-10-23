© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Up the tree or off to DC: Environmental group presents films profiling movement leaders, in Ashland

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The long continuity in the environmental community is demonstrated by a pair of films scheduled for November screenings in Ashland. KS Wild and Rogue Riverkeeper team up for a Fall Film Series with two films, one about a former Interior Secretary, the other about young female environmental activists.

"Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty" takes up the story of the man who served under Presidents Kennedy and Johnson and had a lot to do with protecting the environment when few people thought there was value in doing so.

"Sisters in Arms (Soeur de Combat)" profiles modern young women following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg and Julia Butterfly Hill before her. Hill, famous for living in a threatened redwood tree for two years, visits to share her perspective, joined by Kevin White, the Co-Executive Producer of the Udall film.

