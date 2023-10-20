Mon 9 AM | Danger to more than trees and bats: the spread of infectious fungi

Germaphobe or not, you have to be aware of the possibility of bacteria and viruses making you sick. In fact, the list is a bit longer than that, since there are also fungi that can cause serious human health problems. The COVID pandemic focused our attention on viruses, but toxicologist and science writer Emily Monosson is ready and willing to focus our attention on the nearest fungus. She lays out the ones we know, like tree-killing fungi and the bat-destroying kind, but provides much more information about lurking dangers, in the book Blight: Fungi and the Coming Pandemic. Pandemic, really? It is within the realm of possibility, but so is prevention. Our chat with the author opens a window wide into the world of fungi. https://wwnorton.com/books/9781324007012

