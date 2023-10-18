Thu 9 AM | Better ways to get older presented at Medford AARP event

We all age, and have no control over that fact. But we can make some changes in how we live, in order to age with at least some of our good health intact.

AARP Oregon brings some ideas in this area into one event, a Vital Aging Conference set for the first Saturday in November in Medford.

Dr. Geneva Craig, who has spent a long career in nursing and training nurses, visits the studio with details of the event and the concepts it presents.