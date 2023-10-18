© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Better ways to get older presented at Medford AARP event

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

We all age, and have no control over that fact. But we can make some changes in how we live, in order to age with at least some of our good health intact.

AARP Oregon brings some ideas in this area into one event, a Vital Aging Conference set for the first Saturday in November in Medford.

Dr. Geneva Craig, who has spent a long career in nursing and training nurses, visits the studio with details of the event and the concepts it presents.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team