Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Voices and drums and more: student concerts at Oregon Center for the Arts

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Summer is over, but the season is heating up in a different way: student performances are beginning to happen, now that we're well into the school year.

We showcase two events coming up at the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University:
Friday (October 20th) is the day of the High School Choir Invitational, and the following Wednesday (October 25th) features "Skin & Bones," a concert by the SOU Percussion Ensembles. Terry Longshore visits with details of the percussion event, and Jerron Jorgensen speaks for the choirs.

