Thu 9:25 | Uniters, not dividers: the local work of Urban Rural Action

We get a steady diet of "red state/blue state" and "urban/rural divide" and other terms that point out opposition in the American psyche.

Urban Rural Action is having none of it, thank you. The organization, which you can abbreviate UR Action, works across ideological divides to get things done that are important to people. Just people.

Marla Estes, who has long worked to build bridges across perceived divides, is the Jackson County Coordinator for UR Action. She visits with details of the general goals and the specific projects.

