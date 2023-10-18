© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Uniters, not dividers: the local work of Urban Rural Action

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

We get a steady diet of "red state/blue state" and "urban/rural divide" and other terms that point out opposition in the American psyche.

Urban Rural Action is having none of it, thank you. The organization, which you can abbreviate UR Action, works across ideological divides to get things done that are important to people. Just people.

Marla Estes, who has long worked to build bridges across perceived divides, is the Jackson County Coordinator for UR Action. She visits with details of the general goals and the specific projects.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
