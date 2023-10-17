Wed 9 AM | Jackson County renovates its web presence

We do a lot of business through the web these days, so it surprises people when websites change.

Jackson County recently installed an updated website, with new address: you can enter jacksoncounty.org or jacksoncountyor.org, and eventually you'll get to the current version of the county site.

There are still some new-site bugs to work out, and users to assure. Jackson County IT Manager Mark Decker visits to give us the goods on the changeover and the new features.

