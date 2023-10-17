© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Jackson County renovates its web presence

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM PDT

We do a lot of business through the web these days, so it surprises people when websites change.

Jackson County recently installed an updated website, with new address: you can enter jacksoncounty.org or jacksoncountyor.org, and eventually you'll get to the current version of the county site.

There are still some new-site bugs to work out, and users to assure. Jackson County IT Manager Mark Decker visits to give us the goods on the changeover and the new features.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
