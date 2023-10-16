Tue 9:25 | Get ready to fake a quake: the Great Shakeout is Thursday

We know the fact of our existence here: our region sits atop the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which is due for a major shaking. But honestly, what kinds of preparations have you made for the possibility of a major earthquake? The annual international earthquake drill, the Great Shakeout, comes later this week, and it's easy to remember: 10/19 at 10:19 (AM).

Oregon and a lot of other states signed up for their own officials to urge people to practice what to do when the Earth moves. Althea Rizzo coordinates the Geological Hazards Program at Oregon Emergency Management. She visits with details of what we should do, and what agencies like hers will do to observe the event.