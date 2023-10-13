© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Race and Ethnicity
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | A how-to guide on undoing persistent Black-white segregation

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's not just that government allowed segregation decades ago, but it also created and promoted segregation, and not only in the South. Richard Rothstein catalogued the actions and abuses in his 2017 book The Color of Law.

He follows that up with a guide to undoing lingering segregation,Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law. The book is co-written by Rothstein's daughter Leah Rothstein, a community and union organizer in the Bay Area. Leah Rothstein is our guest in an exploration of the segregated landscape, and how to work to undo it.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
