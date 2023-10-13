Mon 9:25 | A how-to guide on undoing persistent Black-white segregation

It's not just that government allowed segregation decades ago, but it also created and promoted segregation, and not only in the South. Richard Rothstein catalogued the actions and abuses in his 2017 book The Color of Law.

He follows that up with a guide to undoing lingering segregation,Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law. The book is co-written by Rothstein's daughter Leah Rothstein, a community and union organizer in the Bay Area. Leah Rothstein is our guest in an exploration of the segregated landscape, and how to work to undo it.