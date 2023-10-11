Thu 9:40 | Ashland New Plays Festival features a play about here: 'Ashland'

October is many things to many people, but in Ashland it is always the month of the flagship event of the Ashland New Plays Festival: a weekend full of readings of new plays.

This year's ANPF gathering, October 19-22, features three plays instead of the usual four, but one in particular grabs the attention: it is called "Ashland." It is the work of Isabel Estelle, who grew up in Ashland but now lives in Minnesota. Life and death and aid in dying and smoke and fire are all subjects in the play.

Isabel Estelle joins us for a pre-festival visit, accompanied by ANPF Executive Director Jackie Apodaca.

