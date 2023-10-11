© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Ashland New Plays Festival features a play about here: 'Ashland'

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:17 AM PDT
A statue on the left side of the photo features drinking fountains at the bottom, and a pioneer-era man on top looking into the distance. On the right side is a small booth painted mustard and blue. Lettering on the awnings of the booth say "information"
The Ashland Plaza, including the information booth and the Pioneer Mike statue
Roman Battaglia
October is many things to many people, but in Ashland it is always the month of the flagship event of the Ashland New Plays Festival: a weekend full of readings of new plays.

This year's ANPF gathering, October 19-22, features three plays instead of the usual four, but one in particular grabs the attention: it is called "Ashland." It is the work of Isabel Estelle, who grew up in Ashland but now lives in Minnesota. Life and death and aid in dying and smoke and fire are all subjects in the play.

Isabel Estelle joins us for a pre-festival visit, accompanied by ANPF Executive Director Jackie Apodaca.

