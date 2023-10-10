© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Oregon's new emergency manager on preparing for what comes next

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Oregon is no stranger to disaster, and neither is the person in charge of the state agency that responds to them. Erin McMahon is an Army combat veteran and attorney, well-versed in planning for the adverse and the unpredictable. She is the new Director of Oregon Emergency Management(OEM).

The agency's areas of responsibility seem to grow over time, as fires and natural disasters get more destructive. We visit with McMahon about the process of preparing for the unknown.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
