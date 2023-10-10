Wed 9 AM | Oregon's new emergency manager on preparing for what comes next

Oregon is no stranger to disaster, and neither is the person in charge of the state agency that responds to them. Erin McMahon is an Army combat veteran and attorney, well-versed in planning for the adverse and the unpredictable. She is the new Director of Oregon Emergency Management(OEM).

The agency's areas of responsibility seem to grow over time, as fires and natural disasters get more destructive. We visit with McMahon about the process of preparing for the unknown.