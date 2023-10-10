© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Rogue Valley breast cancer event focuses on the bras

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 10, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the month when you'll probably see professional sports teams wearing pink cleats and other garb. We'll focus on a different article of clothing in a discussion about a regional fundraiser.

"Bras for a Cause Rocks the Rogue" is a campaign on behalf of cancer treatment at Asante Health System in the Rogue Valley. It is the creation of Soroptimist International of the Rogue Valley, a series of decorated brassieres auctioned off to raise money.

SIRV Vice President Gwen Luhring talks to the JX about the campaign and its major event on Saturday (October 14th).

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
